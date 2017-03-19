Sunday's recap: Royals 6, Cubs 2

The Cubs were limited to three hits and struck out seven times in six innings Sunday night against Ian Kennedy in a 6-2 loss to the Royals before a sellout crowd of 15,497 at Sloan Park. At the plate: Addison Russell snapped the Royals' shutout bid by hitting a line drive home run over the left field fence to open the eighth.

