Suarez, Raburn homers spark Reds' offense

20 hrs ago

Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Reds claimed a 7-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark. Mike Moustakas , back at DH after playing his first Cactus League game at third base on Monday, hit his first spring homer in his first at-bat for the Royals.

