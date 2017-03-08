Suarez, Raburn homers spark Reds' offense

Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Reds claimed a 7-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark. Mike Moustakas , back at DH after playing his first Cactus League game at third base on Monday, hit his first spring homer in his first at-bat for the Royals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.