Sox bring offense early, late vs. Royals

21 hrs ago

The Royals' recent home run barrage continued on Tuesday, as they clubbed three more homers in a 7-4 win over the White Sox at Surprise Stadium. On Tuesday, Royals leadoff hitter Alex Gordon belted a home run that cleared the complex and landed in the street.

