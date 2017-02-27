Slimmer Salvy vows to keep weight off
Of all the Royals who showed up in camp in top shape, none perhaps is more noticeable than All-Star and Gold Glove catcher Salvador Perez . Perez bought a home in Miami over the offseason, in part to be close to teammate Eric Hosmer so the two could train together.
