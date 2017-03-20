Salvy to return to game action Wednesday
Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez , recovering from inflammation in his left knee, is expected to return to game action Wednesday as the DH. The Royals have an off-day on Thursday and manager Ned Yost said Perez then will catch Friday and play about six innings.
