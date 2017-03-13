Salvy expected back in Royals camp soon
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez , who injured his left knee in a collision with Royals teammate Drew Butera in a Perez had to be helped off the field Saturday, but an MRI that night revealed only inflammation in the knee and no structural damage.
