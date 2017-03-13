Salvador Perez should be ready for Royals' season opener
All-Star catcher Salvador Perez should be ready for Kansas City's season opener after tests showed there was no structural damage to his injured left knee. The Royals, though, are still concerned about his hyperextended left elbow.
