Royalsa Mike Moustakas set to make debut at third base on Tuesday

After easing back into competition as a designated hitter, Mike Moustakas is set to make his first start at third base on Tuesday, Royals manager Ned Yost said on Saturday. Moustakas, who is returning from a torn knee ligament that ended his 2016 season, will play at his usual defensive position against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz.

