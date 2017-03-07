Royals third baseman Moustakas knows clubhouse will change
Royals third baseman Moustakas knows clubhouse will change Mike Moustakas knows the mix in the Kansas City Royals' clubhouse will not look the same next spring Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nbWvqb GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Mike Moustakas surveys the Kansas City Royals clubhouse and knows it will not look the same next spring.
