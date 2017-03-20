Royals' Perez returns to lineup for f...

Royals' Perez returns to lineup for first time since injury

When the lineups were released for Wednesday's Spring Training contest between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres many Royals fans breathed a sigh of relief. Fans saw, for the first time in 11 days, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez penciled in to hit fourth as the team's designated-hitter.

