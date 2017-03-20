Royals' Perez returns to lineup for first time since injury
When the lineups were released for Wednesday's Spring Training contest between the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres many Royals fans breathed a sigh of relief. Fans saw, for the first time in 11 days, Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez penciled in to hit fourth as the team's designated-hitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC