Royals option trio of top prospects to minor leagues
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Royals have optioned three of their top prospects, infielder Hunter Dozier and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling, to Triple-A Omaha as they begin paring their roster Dozier is a power-hitting third baseman who has been working at other positions as the Royals try to get his bat into the lineup.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
