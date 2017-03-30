Royals option trio of top prospects to minor leagues

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Royals have optioned three of their top prospects, infielder Hunter Dozier and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Bubba Starling, to Triple-A Omaha as they begin paring their roster Dozier is a power-hitting third baseman who has been working at other positions as the Royals try to get his bat into the lineup.

