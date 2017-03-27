Royals, key players looking for bounce-back season in 2017
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning during a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC