Royals expect Salvador Perez to be ready for opener
In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, left, talks with catcher Derek Norris after throwing during a spring training baseball workout in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals have unconditionally released Norris, who at one point appeared to be penciled in as Washington's starting catcher but became expendable after the club signed free agent Matt Wieters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC