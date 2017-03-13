Royals expect Salvador Perez to be ready for opener

In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, left, talks with catcher Derek Norris after throwing during a spring training baseball workout in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Nationals have unconditionally released Norris, who at one point appeared to be penciled in as Washington's starting catcher but became expendable after the club signed free agent Matt Wieters.

