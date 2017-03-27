Royals announce flurry of roster activity as Opening Day nears
The Royals announced several roster moves Monday, optioning left-handed pitcher Scott Alexander and outfielders Billy Burns and Peter O'Brien to Omaha. The Kansas City Royals also reassigned six players to minor league camp, including pitchers Al Alburquerque, Yender Cramo, Malcom Culver and Eric Stout, catcher Zane Evans and infielder Humberto Arteaga.
