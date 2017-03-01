Royals and FSKC announce 2017 TV sche...

Royals and FSKC announce 2017 TV schedule

The Kansas City Royals and FOX Sports Kansas City announced Wednesday a 151-game regular season television schedule for the 2017 season. In addition, 11 games will air on FS1 and FOX as part of MLB's national television schedule.

