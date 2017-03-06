Reds pound Royals to win 5th straight Cactus League game

Joey Votto didn't exactly get off the brightest of starts to his 2017 Cactus League campaign, but he's begun to show some signs of offensive life of late. Admittedly, Votto isn't always out there to smash the first spring training meatball he sees, since he's much more interested in seeing as many pitches as possible during these practice games as possible to get himself ready for when they actually count come April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.