Reds pound Royals to win 5th straight Cactus League game
Joey Votto didn't exactly get off the brightest of starts to his 2017 Cactus League campaign, but he's begun to show some signs of offensive life of late. Admittedly, Votto isn't always out there to smash the first spring training meatball he sees, since he's much more interested in seeing as many pitches as possible during these practice games as possible to get himself ready for when they actually count come April.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
