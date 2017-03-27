Rangers uncertain whether Beltre starts season on DL
The Texas Rangers are unsure whether third baseman Adrian Beltre will be in their lineup or on the disabled list Monday when they open the season against Cleveland. Beltre has been dealing with a left calf strain and has not played since Sunday.
