Rangers' Hamels, Cashner shut out Roy...

Rangers' Hamels, Cashner shut out Royals on 3 hits, 3-0

14 hrs ago

Hamels and Cashner combined for a three-hitter as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night. After allowing four runs and retiring only one batter in his first spring "A'' game start, Hamels allowed only one run in each of his next two starts.

