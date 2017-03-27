Rangers' Hamels, Cashner shut out Royals 3-0
Cole Hamels and Andrew Cashner combined for a three-hitter as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night. Hamels allowed three hits, all singles, walked none and faced only 20 batters.
