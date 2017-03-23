Peralta throws 5 2/3 scoreless vs. Ro...

Peralta throws 5 2/3 scoreless vs. Royals

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

After nine-and-a-half scoreless innings, Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi finally broke the deadlock against the Brewers, delivering a walk-off solo home run off reliever Rob Scahill to seal a 1-0 Royals win on Saturday at Surprise Stadium. Right-hander Wily Peralta , a rotation candidate for the Brewers, was strong over 5 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and no runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,831,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC