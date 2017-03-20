Orlando not upset at losing chance to start in Royals' OF
In his age-30 season, the late-blooming Orlando had his breakout year, playing in 128 games, hitting .302 and smacking 24 doubles. Combine that with his superb outfield play, and Orlando had every reason to think he might compete for a starting job in the outfield this spring.
