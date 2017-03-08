Moss eyes more selective approach at ...

Moss eyes more selective approach at plate

16 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

The Brandon Moss that Royals fans will see in 2017 will look a lot like the Brandon Moss they've seen from afar in recent years. But Moss also pledges this: He will be more selective this season with hopes of driving up an on-base percentage that dipped in 2016 to .300, nearly 20 points below his career mark.

