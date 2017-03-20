Moss cracks 3-run HR; Vargas strong i...

Moss cracks 3-run HR; Vargas strong in start

Read more: Kansas City Royals

What started as a rare Cactus League pitchers' duel ended in a slugfest on Saturday as the Indians and Royals traded long balls in a 10-run seventh inning. Cleveland prospect Francisco Mejia broke it open with a seventh-inning grand slam to lead the Indians to a 7-6 victory.

