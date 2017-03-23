Mondesi making tight battle a four-pl...

Mondesi making tight battle a four-player race

When camp opened in mid-February, the general thinking was that Christian Colon and Whit Merrifield would battle for the starting second-base job, with third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert a long-shot candidate because he was learning a new position. Then 21-year-old Raul Mondesi , who spent two months with the Royals last season, bulldozed his way into the conversation by mashing the ball in just about every game he played early on.

