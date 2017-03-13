MLB trade rumors: Mets eyeing Royals'...

MLB trade rumors: Mets eyeing Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. At first glance, outfield would seem to be the least of the Mets worries heading into the 2017 season, but upgrading at third base could make some sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC