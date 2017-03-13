MLB trade rumors: Mets eyeing Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas?
Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Mike Moustakas #8 of the Kansas City Royals after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. At first glance, outfield would seem to be the least of the Mets worries heading into the 2017 season, but upgrading at third base could make some sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC