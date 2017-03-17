Kansas City Royals: The long-term health of Salvador Perez
The Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is one of best in the game and is the cornerstone for the Royals team. The combination of Perez's defensive ability, his strong arm, and his offensive skill set is difficult to match, which makes it hard for the Royals to find a backup that can help fill the void of production when Perez is not in the lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC