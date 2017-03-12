Joel ShermanThe Royals are ready for a fire sale they don't want 0:0

Royals GM Dayton Moore has informed outside executives that if his team is not contending come July that it is open season on his walk-year core position players Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. The Mets, for example, will keep an eye on Cain, just in case center field does not work out with Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares, and Moustakas, should neither David Wright nor his replacements, Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores, handle third base well.

