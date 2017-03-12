Joel ShermanThe Royals are ready for ...

Joel ShermanThe Royals are ready for a fire sale they don't want 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Royals GM Dayton Moore has informed outside executives that if his team is not contending come July that it is open season on his walk-year core position players Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. The Mets, for example, will keep an eye on Cain, just in case center field does not work out with Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares, and Moustakas, should neither David Wright nor his replacements, Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores, handle third base well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC