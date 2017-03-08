Howser's presence is permanent in Kansas City
Thirty years and 2,300 miles have not been enough time nor distance for the late Dick Howser to fade into the Kansas City Royals' background. Oh, there has been plenty that has happened since that afternoon on Feb. 23, 1987, in Fort Myers, Fla., when Howser, who underwent two surgeries for a brain tumor the previous summer, announced he was resigning as the Royals' manager, just hours after making his opening address for Spring Training.
