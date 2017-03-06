Holland throws 91-92 mph in 2nd Rockies simulated game
Greg Holland threw at between 91 mph and 92 mph in his second simulated of game of spring training, down from 96 mph during his best years with the Kansas City Royals Holland throws 91-92 mph in 2nd Rockies simulated game Greg Holland threw at between 91 mph and 92 mph in his second simulated of game of spring training, down from 96 mph during his best years with the Kansas City Royals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n8fPVj SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Greg Holland threw at between 91 mph and 92 mph in his second simulated of game of spring training, down from 96 mph during his best years with the Kansas City Royals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC