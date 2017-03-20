Herrera to be Royals' closer after Da...

Herrera to be Royals' closer after Davis, Holland leave

Kelvin Herrera is the remaining reliever from a once-dominant Kansas City bullpen that included Wade Davis and Greg Holland. Davis was dealt to the World Series champion Chicago Cubs during the offseason for power-hitting outfielder Jorge Soler.

