Hamels fires 6 shutout frames against Royals

Left-hander Cole Hamels was solid in his final tuneup, tossing six scoreless innings in the Rangers' 3-0 victory over the Royals on Friday night in an exhibition contest at Globe Life Park. Hamels threw just 69 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out four.

