Giants first base coach undergoes surgery after being struck in face by foul ball

15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Giants first base coach Jose Alguacil was struck in the face by a check-swing foul ball off the bat of Hunter Dozier of the Royals on Saturday. As the AP reports , Alguacil was airlifted to a nearby Phoenix hospital, where he'll undergo surgery to repair a broken nose.

