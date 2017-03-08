Esky triples his fun for Venezuela vs. Royals
It must have seemed like an intrasquad game at times for the Royals as they watched teammates Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar rip hit after hit for the other side. Perez had two hits and Escobar had two triples in leading Team Venezuela of the World Baseball Classic to an 11-0 romp in an exhibition game on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC