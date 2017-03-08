Esky triples his fun for Venezuela vs...

Esky triples his fun for Venezuela vs. Royals

15 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

It must have seemed like an intrasquad game at times for the Royals as they watched teammates Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar rip hit after hit for the other side. Perez had two hits and Escobar had two triples in leading Team Venezuela of the World Baseball Classic to an 11-0 romp in an exhibition game on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium.

Chicago, IL

