Escobar homers, Karns sharp in Royals debut

Alcides Escobar hit a leadoff home run for the Royals, but five Cubs pitchers combined to hold Kansas City to one other hit into the eighth inning and Chicago picked up a 7-3 victory at Surprise Stadium on Wednesday. Victor Caratini had three hits for the Cubs, who took advantage of a Royals error to score two runs in the third.

