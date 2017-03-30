Errors contribute to early exit for Vargas
After pitching three scoreless innings Saturday against the Indians, Vargas allowed four runs over just two innings against the Mariners. The lefty yielded three hits and a walk while miscues in the infield cut into his efficiency.
