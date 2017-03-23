Eric Hosmer and Danny Duffy bring their WBC gold medals back to Royals camp

The door to the baseball clubhouse swung open, and into the room walked Eric Hosmer, a water bottle clutched in his arm, an American flag on his cap, a gold medal hanging from his neck. Hosmer, the Royals' first baseman, returned to camp at just past 8 a.m. Friday morning after helping the United States conquer the World Baseball Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.