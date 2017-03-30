Elite 8th: Jones, Hosmer power USA rally

Elite 8th: Jones, Hosmer power USA rally

Read more: Chicago Cubs

Late-inning heroics from Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer vaulted the United States past Venezuela, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Petco Park in yet another World Baseball Classic thriller. The U.S. bats were quiet throughout much of the night until Jones brought a much-needed spark with a game-tying leadoff homer in the eighth.

