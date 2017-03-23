Duffy returns from WBC to Royals, has...

Duffy returns from WBC to Royals, has strong outing

Following a stint with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, Duffy allowed three runs over six innings for the Kansas City Royals in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. It was Duffy's first start with the Royals since March 5 because of the international tournament.

