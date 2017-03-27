Duffy, Hosmer early awards candidates
Through two World Series runs and a Fall Classic championship, the Royals have prided themselves on being a team that doesn't need superstars to win. So when it comes to Most Valuable Player or Cy Young Awards, or Esurance Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, it is rare when Royals players are even mentioned -- although Lorenzo Cain did finish third in the AL MVP Award voting in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC