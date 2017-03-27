Duffy, Hosmer early awards candidates

Through two World Series runs and a Fall Classic championship, the Royals have prided themselves on being a team that doesn't need superstars to win. So when it comes to Most Valuable Player or Cy Young Awards, or Esurance Player and Pitcher of the Year honors, it is rare when Royals players are even mentioned -- although Lorenzo Cain did finish third in the AL MVP Award voting in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.