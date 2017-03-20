Davis solid, Reds rally late vs. Royals

Right-hander Tim Adleman , in the battle for a Reds rotation spot, hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the Reds rallied for a 10-6 victory over the Royals on Monday. The Reds sent 13 men to the plate in an eight-run eighth inning, highlighted by Adleman's double, which erased a 4-2 deficit.

