Cruz homer caps comeback as Dominicans beat U.S.

Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, Starling Marte added a solo shot off the All-Star reliever and the defending champion Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the United States 7-5 Saturday night. The comeback delighted a clamorous crowd of 37,446, the largest for baseball in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

