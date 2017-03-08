Cruz homer caps comeback as Dominicans beat U.S.

Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, Starling Marte added a solo shot off the All-Star reliever and the defending champion Dominican Republic overcame a five-run deficit to beat the United States 7-5 Saturday night. The comeback delighted a clamorous crowd of 37,446, the largest for baseball in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

