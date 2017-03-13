College hero Merrifield living out baseball dream

It was Merrifield who, as an infielder at South Carolina, laced a 2-0 fastball to right field in the 11th inning for a walk-off RBI single against UCLA in the final of the 2010 College World Series. That hit at Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium delivered the Gamecocks' first national championship in baseball.

