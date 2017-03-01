Cain would like long-term deal with R...

Cain would like long-term deal with Royals

11 hrs ago

With all the debate about potential long-term deals involving the Royals' pending free agents such as Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas , it seems few observers are talking this spring about center fielder Lorenzo Cain 's long-term value to the team. In fact, Royals officials, including manager Ned Yost, believe it was Cain's absence due to a hand/wrist injury last September that put the final road block up to the club's postseason chances.

Chicago, IL

