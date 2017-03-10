Cabrera, Altuve hope for best Venezuelan showing yet in WBC
A pitcher all of a sudden, Miguel Cabrera went into a windup and Venezuela teammate Rougned Odor dropped into a catcher's crouch. Venezuela's Miguel Cabrera follows through on a solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Surprise, Ariz.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
