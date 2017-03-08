Cabrera, Altuve hope for best Venezuelan showing yet in WBC
Venezuela's Miguel Cabrera rounds the bases on a solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Surprise, Ariz. Venezuela center fielder Ender Inciarte, left, is congratulated by second baseman Jose Altuve after Inciarte made a diving catch for an out on Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi to end the fourth inning during a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Surprise, Ariz.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
