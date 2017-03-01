Bumgarner solid in three-inning stint...

Bumgarner solid in three-inning stint vs. Royals

San Francisco's Buster Posey delivered a third-inning, two-run single off Kansas City's Danny Duffy , soon to be his World Baseball Classic batterymate on the USA team, before the Royals ultimately rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday. Duffy went three innings and gave up four hits and two runs while striking out three.

