Bumgarner solid in three-inning stint vs. Royals
San Francisco's Buster Posey delivered a third-inning, two-run single off Kansas City's Danny Duffy , soon to be his World Baseball Classic batterymate on the USA team, before the Royals ultimately rallied for a 4-3 victory Sunday. Duffy went three innings and gave up four hits and two runs while striking out three.
