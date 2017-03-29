Benintendi, Swanson among impact rookies

In this March 18, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians right fielder Bradley Zimmer catches a fly ball to put out Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera in the third inning of a spring training baseball game, in Surprise, Ariz. The 6-foot-5 Zimmer drew praise from Indians manager Terry Francona this spring for his bat and improvement in the outfield.

