BASEBALL 2017: With Ortiz gone, fewer...

BASEBALL 2017: With Ortiz gone, fewer primary DHs left in AL

Read more: Washington Times

Big Papi was a big hitter, and that was really his only duty for most of his 20 major league seasons. So when David Ortiz retired last year after more than 2,000 games as a designated hitter, baseball lost one of the few remaining players who rarely played the field.

