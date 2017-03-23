BASEBALL 2017: Benintendi, Swanson among top rookies
In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, in Glendale, Ariz. The rebuilding White Sox plan to go slow with Moncada, who just turned 21 in September.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
