BASEBALL 2017: Benintendi, Swanson among top rookies
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a spring trai... . FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jose De Leon throws in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC